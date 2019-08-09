What is tax free, what is not? Here’s the list

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas — Tax free weekend in Texas is August 9 through 11, and while the basic idea of the holiday is straightforward, the specifics might be a mystery.

According to the State Comptroller, tax exemption only applies to items under $100 and to items that qualify for tax exemption.

Many of the items on the list make sense: jackets, jeans, blouses and swimsuits are among the common items that are sales tax exempt, according to the comptroller website*.

Among the more odd items exempt from sales tax: chef uniforms, clerical vestiments, robes, scout uniforms and non-flotation fishing vests.

Many sports items are not exempt, according to the list: sports helmets, sports pads and bowling shoes are among the items not affected by the tax holiday. Bowling shirts are exempt, however.

According to the comptroller website, school supplies, as long as they are sold by a business in Texas.

Click here for the full list.

