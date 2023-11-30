LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock will soon have a new location of a popular taco chain in the Central side of town, EverythingLubbock.com found out Thursday during a routine check of City of Lubbock Public Permits.

The restaurant will be Taco Bell, according to the permit, and the address is 4618 50th Street. Construction is in progress and 50% completed, the permit indicated. It is unsure when the project will be complete, but the permit expires on May 27, 2024.

The Taco Bell currently located at 4928 50th Street confirmed that the restaurant would move to a new location at the Lubbock Square.

Construction believed to be for a new Taco Bell, according to Lubbock public permits. (Nexstar/Staff)

An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist at the construction site also saw a building that appeared to be the taco chain. Check back for updates.