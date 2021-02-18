What it’s like getting the COVID-19 vaccine and side effects

LUBBOCK, TX — As of Wednesday, more than 32,000 people have now received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine through the Lubbock Public Health Department, including KAMC reporter Laura Laughead and KAMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Roberts.

They received the first shot of the Moderna vaccine at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center last week as a part of Phase 1-B because even though they’re both under 65, they have underlying health conditions– which make them more vulnerable to COVID-19. Ron suffered a stroke several years ago, and Laura has two chronic conditions that affect her nervous system and heart, among other things.

They said the shot was quick and painless, but some of the side effects surprised them. To show just what getting the vaccine and these side effects were like, Laura gave a walk-through of her and Ron’s experience.