What led to double murder in Lubbock? New court records shed light

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday, Lubbock Police confirmed an East Lubbock double-murder suspect, Edward Wilson, 25, was arrested in San Angelo.

On July 1, LPD received a shots-fired call at 314 Beech Avenue. One of the residents came home and located two men inside the home who were dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victims were identified as Michael Carson and Gregory Tubbs.

The case prompted a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation.

Clues Provided by Witnesses

During the investigation, a witness received information that Carson was supposed to meet with two individuals from San Angelo to sell them crack, according to the warrant.

Those two individuals were identified as Edward Wilson Jr. and Bobby Gasca.

Phone records were obtained for Carson from the time-frame leading up to the murder of Carson and Tubbs. The records revealed another witness in contact with Carson, which led investigators to Wilson.

Moreover, a witness (not identified by name in the warrant) told investigators the night of the murders he saw a small white SUV that was waiting on Carson and Tubbs to arrive. Additionally, the witness said the driver of the SUV was a Hispanic woman with long hair.

The witness said Wilson then walked into 314 Beech after Carson and Tubbs. Then, about three to four minutes later, he said he heard multiple gunshots coming from the home, the warrant states.

Wilson was seen running from the home to the white SUV, and the SUV left at a high rate of speed and no lights on.

The witness said he saw Wilson “holding or carrying” something in his front belly area when he was running to the SUV.

Related to Another Shooting Incident

Further into the investigation, a witness said she was at MLK Park in San Angelo on July 5 where she saw Bobby Gascar and Wilson talking to a crowd of people.

She said Gasca was bragging about how he and Wilson went to Lubbock to rob Carson and Tubbs, according to the warrant.

During the conversation, they said something happened during the robbery, and the two men “got shot.” Gasca and Wilson said they ended up stealing money and drugs from Carson and Tubbs.

The witness also said she previously witnessed another shooting at MLK Park on Juneteenth involving Wilson shooting at an unidentified male with a gun.

Arrested in San Angelo

Wilson was arrested at the Windmill Apartments, located at 1929 Raney Street in San Angelo, according to police.

He was transported to the Tom Green County Jail and booked on a murder warrant.

He was held on a $500,000 bond on Thursday.