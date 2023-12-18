LUBBOCK, Texas — With Christmas just a week away, the Lubbock community has been gearing up for holiday celebrations. EverythingLubbock.com created a list of businesses that will be open on Christmas just in case you need to do any last-minute shopping or celebrations.
Christmas Eve
- Arby’s – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bath & Body Works – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Buffalo Wild Wings – normal hours
- Costco – 8:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Denny’s – regular hours
- Golden Corral – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- H-E-B – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Old Navy – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Panda Express on 82nd Street -10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pets Smart – regular hours
- Ross – regular hours
- Sprouts – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- South Plains Mall – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sonic – 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Sam’s Club – open until 6 p.m.
- Target – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tikka Shack – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- TJ Maxx – regular hours
- Ulta Beauty – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Walmart – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wienerschnitzel – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Christmas Day
- Buffalo Wild Wings 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Denny’s – regular hours
- Golden Corral 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Red Lobster 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tikka Shack (Milwaukee location only) 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
If you know of a business that is missing from the list, please send an email to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com and we will add it.