LUBBOCK, Texas — From the road bond to the Governor’s race, if you are planning to vote, local election officials on Monday said that you should know what to expect.

For many Lubbockites, the most pressing local issue on the ballot is the City of Lubbock’s road bond, which aims to fix 22 miles of roadway.

“The City of Slaton has 23 charter amendments. You have two water districts. You have a county commissioner two- there’s a race there with two people. A Justice of the Peace three. We have 23 unopposed races,” said Lubbock County Elections Administrator Roxzine Stinson.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters must have a photo ID or their voter registration.

If anyone has a disability or needs extra help, “You can either ask someone at the polling location, you can take your own assistant with you, even if it’s your kids,” Stinson said.

“It’s at the discretion of the polling location judge that we can move you to the front of the line if you need a little more assistance. You can curbside vote if it’s detrimental to your safety going into a polling location or if you just can’t, because there are people that have issues walking, you can do a curbside vote,” the Elections Office said.

American Sign Language interpreters will be available at the Calvary Baptist and Byron Martin locations. Most polling sites will also have bilingual assistants. If they do not have one and one is needed, contact the Elections Office.

“If you have any questions, any concerns, you call this office 806-775-1338,” Stinson shared.

She said she expects there to be lines at all of the locations, but historically speaking, the Mae Simmons Community Center, Maggie Trejo Supercenter and some of the rural polling sites have quicker lines.

For a list of all 37 voting locations as well as accepted forms of photo ID, click here.

