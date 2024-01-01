LUBBOCK, Texas — During winter, specific vegetables and fruits create heartier meals, keeping you cozy and satisfied.

Armando Barrera, produce manager at H-E-B in Lubbock, has been in the industry for 30 years and said that winter is the peak produce season in Texas.

“We have quite a bit of veggies and fruits grown here during winter in Texas,” said Barrera.

Barrera said the vegetables most popular during winter among customers in our region were hearty greens such as collard greens, kale, napa cabbage, parsley, cilantro and spinach.

Popular fruits include the Poteet Strawberry and Ruby Red Grapefruit.

These items birthed some of H-E-B’s popular products, such as Creamy Creations Poteet Strawberry Ice Cream, Poteet Strawberry Beer and Texas Grapefruit Salad Dressing.

Texas is also well-known around the world for having some of the sweetest oranges, Barrera said.

“It’s peak season for juicing,” he explained. “Although our oranges are kind of ugly and burnt orange, their sugar content is higher than any California orange.”

He emphasized that products at H-E-B with the ‘Texas Roots’ logo signify items entirely grown in Texas, celebrating the state’s agriculture.

Texas winters bring a feast of flavors. So when you’re browsing the grocery aisles for dinner inspiration, think juicy Poteet Strawberries, zesty Ruby Red Grapefruits and a veggie lineup featuring hearty greens.