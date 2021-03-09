What the experts say you should do after getting the virus vaccine

LUBBOCK, TX — After the CDC announced it was relaxing certain restrictions for individuals who’ve been “fully vaccinated,” some people took it as a sign we’re out of the clear in the coronavirus pandemic. Medical experts say that’s definitely not the case.

The CDC defines the “fully vaccinated” period as two weeks after the second dose of the virus vaccine. On Monday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated individuals can now gather safely in groups without masks or social distancing. The same can go for these individuals with small groups of close family members even if the family members aren’t vaccinated yet, as long as they’re not high risk for the virus.

However, local infectious disease experts wanted to point out the CDC’s announcement doesn’t mean it’s safe for our lives to go back to normal just yet. The virus vaccines are 95 percent — not 100 percent — effective.

“There’s a small chance, a 5 percent chance, that you can still be infected, and there’s a small chance that you get infected and you spread the infection to others,” Dr. Prakash Shrestha, an infectious disease physician and Medical Director for Infection Prevention at Covenant Health, said.

In close quarters with “your household,” Dr. Shrestha echoed the CDC and other medical experts, saying it’s safe to socialize without a mask and without social distancing. However, in public, he said even fully vaccinated people still need to follow the CDC’s safety guidelines until the population reaches herd immunity, a majority of individuals vaccinated.

“You should continue to avoid crowds, continue to wear masks and social distance when you are visiting people with multiple households, visiting people with a lot of medical problems” Shrestha said.

If you get exposed to COVID-19 after being vaccinated, he added you don’t need to quarantine or get tested unless you get virus symptoms.

As of Tuesday, nearly 2.5 million Texans have been fully vaccinated, and for many, getting the virus vaccine is a huge weight off their shoulders.

After getting his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, 86-year-old Homer Taylor said he couldn’t put into words how relieved he was.

“It meant the world to me … It meant that I stood a chance against this dreaded disease,” Taylor said with emotion in his voice.

For him and his friend and fellow Ventura Place retirement center resident, 81-year-old Gene West, it’s like they’ve gotten part of their lives back. They’re hoping this means they can get back out on the town — with some caution — soon.

“I’m going back to dancing,” Taylor said, laughing.

“I’ve got freedom now. I can go to dinner when I want to. I might have to wear the mask to get in the front door, but once I get in the front door, me and my lady can just sit there and visit,” West said.