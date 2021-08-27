What the Veterans Affairs clinic is doing to keep its patients safe from COVID

LUBBOCK, Texas — After moving to its new home across from University Medical Center, the Veterans Affairs Clinic has welcomed many veterans through its doors. The state-of-the-art facility offers many outpatient care options, including a pharmacy, primary care treatments, and on-site vaccinations.

Lubbock Veterans Affairs Administrator of Outpatient Care Antron Patton said veterans can receive care in person or online through the VA app.

“We also have what’s called ‘my healthy vet.’ It allows veterans not only to set appointments, request proscription refills, they can view their lab results, they can send secure messages to their providers,” Patton said.

Patton said the online features make it easier for veterans to stay in touch with their healthcare team. Veterans can contact their doctors without ever leaving the comfort and safety of their own homes.

“Veterans can stay connected even in a COVID environment, so they can limit their exposure while still maintaining a relationship with their providers,” Patton said. “Still maintaining the care that they need.”