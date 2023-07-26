LUBBOCK, Texas – Historic homes add a lot of charm to the city, and while some have been well kept on the outside, not all historic houses have been. If you find yourself looking to touch up one of these nearly 100 year old sites, there are some things to keep in mind when restoring the outside of the property.

“The bones of these homes are great,” said Jerry Ramirez, executive director of Serve Lubbock. “You want to keep the aesthetic portion of it and be able to say, ‘OK, let’s come in and let’s see how we can keep that, make it nice.’”

Ramirez said he didn’t know he was getting a historic home from First Baptist Church when he started on this restoration project.

“It’s affordable housing for families who are at risk of not having a home because of criminal background or poor credit,” said Ramirez. “When we put families in here and we’ll work with them and figure out, ‘Why are you having trouble paying your bills,’ and those kinds of things.”

Serve Lubbock is partnering with Habitat for Humanity on the remodels, and project manager Brittany Morgan said working on historic homes is much more complex and a lot more expensive than what she normally sees.

“Restoring a historic home is the same, but completely different than building a new house because with the historic you want to keep it up to the historic needs and like the codes,” Morgan said. “Nowadays things have changed, so our windows aren’t even the same anymore. You have to get historic windows and everything has to be custom built now.”

While there can be more challenges, architect Mary Crites said these homes can offer more than just newer construction.

“The homeowners who live here, they seek out something that can’t be found anywhere else,” it’s not a house that you’re going to find in South Lubbock,” said Crites. “It’s not a kind of cookie cutter [home]. I’m not saying that everybody wants to live here, but I think certainly there’s many people who do. The more interesting, different looking homes and even within just a block creates character that you can’t find anywhere else.”

The main goal here is to keep a historic but refreshed look on the outside, and for Ramirez, it also means creating a stepping stone for home ownership.

“We’re excited to see where this project goes and really are ready to be able to put families in it,” he said.

Crites recommended reaching out to the city planning department first if you find yourself renovating the exterior of a historic home, as they can tell you the ins and outs of maintaining the property’s historic value while making it more livable. If you want to help out Serve Lubbock in their restoration process, Ramirez said to reach him through email, which you can find here.