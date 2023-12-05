LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power & Light will connect its remaining customers to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) from Saturday to Monday, LP&L said.

The work will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will conclude on Monday with work taking place from 6:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

In 2021, about 70% of LP&L customers were connected to ERCOT. This weekend, about 30% of its customers will be connected, LP&L said.

What to Expect

Affected customers can expect a planned outage lasting an average of 30 minutes.

Customers can check if they are included in the December 9-11 migration to ERCOT and get an estimated time for their planned outage by visiting LPandL.com and inputting their meter number – available in the electric portion of their monthly bill – in the ERCOT Meter Lookup Tool.

The City’s Emergency Operations Center will be up and running to ensure all City departments are coordinated.

Track Progress

To check outages in progress during the weekend, visit the Outage Map.

Starting Saturday morning, LP&L and the City will have a Progress Map on its websites where the public can see which portions of work have been completed.

Information on the project will also be located at CityofLubbockUtilities.com

Monitor progress and project updates throughout the weekend by following LP&L and the City of Lubbock social media.

Please Note

As crews work across the system from Saturday to Monday, traffic lights and railroad crossings may be affected by the brief outages. Lubbock Police Department will be assisting with traffic control through intersections. Please be aware for your safety and that of our police officers.

If you are someone affected by a planned outage, please do not call 9-1-1 to report it. With the implementation of advanced meters, LP&L is aware of customers out of power. Although not necessary for this project, if a customer wishes to report an outage they may send an email to lightsout@lpandl.com with their name, address and nature of outage. They may also call 775-2509.

Helpful Tips

Although it is not mandatory that customers perform the following tasks, LP&L always issues the following tips for customers when planned outages occur:

Unplug sensitive electronic equipment, such as computers and televisions.

Make sure food stays as cold as possible by keeping your refrigerator and freezer closed.

Notify any security companies you use to monitor your business.

Utilize a backup power supply as necessary.

Customers who were a part of the first step of migration in 2021 will not be affected by this weekend’s work. About 19,000 customers will be affected by the work this weekend.

