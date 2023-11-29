LUBBOCK, Texas – The 45th annual Candlelight at the Ranch will be held on December 8 and 9 at the National Ranching Heritage Center from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each night.

The event will recreate 15 historic structures such as the 1838 El Capote Log Cabin and 1886 XIT Ranch headquarters. Each structure will play live music, sing Christmas carols, sell hot cocoa and more.

Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested. VIP experience pass will be available for $75 and includes a reserved parking space, early entry, snacks and refreshments.

The event will have light refreshments, shopping and a visit from Santa.

On Friday, the event will celebrate Weihnachtfest hosted by the International Cultural Center at Texas Tech from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Not all vendors will accept cards. The venue is wheelchair accessible.

For more information about the event, visit the link here.