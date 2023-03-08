LUBBOCK, Texas – After waiting for months, the Texas Department of Transportation received approval for a concrete mix, which previously caused concern among local business owners after construction appeared to stall, a project engineer told KLBK News on Wednesday.

“Some people have been speeding through the neighborhoods to get to class, and there’s a school – an elementary school I think- down the street,” said Komantcia Jones, the Innkeeper at Woodrow House Bed and Breakfast. “It’s a little dangerous. A lot of people walk in this neighborhood.”

Woodrow House said the 19th Street construction brought some unintended consequences.

“We have no problem booking, but when the guests get here, they’re a little thrown off by – first of all – how to get into our small parking lot, and then also the intersection. Boston and 19th is kind of a free-for-all. There’s not a lot of signs for not only cars, but pedestrians,” Jones said.

TxDOT explained that it has waited for concrete-mix approval since October.

“It was approved about three weeks ago and so far, I’ve been pleasantly surprised. The mix has been consistent; haven’t had any real issues other than what we would normally experience with any contractor,” said Michael Wittie, Lubbock area Engineer for TxDOT overseeing the project. “We’re looking forward to getting that area finished and paved well.”

Workers wasted no time getting started, he added, and in the coming weeks, drivers should expect changing lanes and speed limits.

“They’re working down toward Covenant on the westbound side. Next week, once they get it up to within two inches of the final surface, they’ll make the turn and then be paving eastbound back from Covenant – toward Texas Tech – toward the University Avenue intersection,” Wittie shared.

In the meantime, “I’m hoping that they can maybe put some more signs out [and] have the directing of traffic out there more, because I think [it will] maybe alleviate the possibility of accidents,” Jones said. “Maybe some patrolling of the neighborhoods to diffuse the speeding because there’s so many kids, and like I said, so many walkers.”

TxDOT said a lot of people are under the impression that the construction will remain in front of Texas Tech until the project ends in the summer of 2025, but workers will soon move away from the Tech area toward I-27 and Avenue Q.