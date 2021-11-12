What to expect when shopping for Thanksgiving dinner

LUBBOCK, Texas – There may already be longer lines at the grocery stores and a lot of fuller baskets. Less than two weeks until Thanksgiving, and people are picking out ingredients for their favorite holiday dishes.

One item on the top of the shopping list that’s probably the most common staple found in the center of the table is a Turkey. Global supply chain issues have caused many people to start stocking up weeks ago.

However, United Supermarkets’ Director of Supply Chain, Kora Rush, said the pandemic has changed supply and demand the way we have known it.

“We learned from being in a pandemic and having supply chain issues that when we’re ready to shop, we shop. We don’t really wait.” Rush said.

While nationally there are concerns around turkey shortages, United Supermarkets said they put in orders over a year ago to prepare for this year’s rush.

“We have turkeys, and we’ve been shipping around the clock to our stores,” Rush said.

Rush also said they’re fully stocked with frozen turkeys, and they have started bringing fresh ones. Customers will likely see a lot fresher ones become available closer to the holiday.

The extra cost of the holidays may leave some a little stretched thin this time of year. Rocc Solid Fitness’ Owner Roctus Sanders’ is hosting their third annual turkey giveaway. On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, they’re hoping to give away up to 2 thousand turkeys.

“You just never know who may fall into your life and help you out as a person,” Sanders said. “There’s a lot of us out here that don’t even have a family. So just to be able to give something back, you know, to the wives and help out any individual or any family that’s in need. That’s our goal.”

Turkey donations can be made November 18 and 19 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and the turkey giveaway is November 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rocc Solid Fitness located at 1905 Oak Avenue.