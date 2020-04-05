What to know: April 5

Here are some facts to know about April 5.

Psalm Sunday

Today’s Famous Birthdays:

Sybil Ludington (1761-1839) a heroine of the American Revolutionary War – at the age of 16, she rode to alert militia forces to the approach of the British regular forces. The ride was similar to Paul Revere’s ride. Ludington reportedly rode more than twice the distance attributed to Revere.

Booker T. Washington (1856-1915) educator, author, orator, and advisor to presidents of the United States – born into slavery – founded the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute in Alabama – He never knew the day, month, and year of his birth. Nor did he ever know his father, said to be a white man who resided on a neighboring plantation – the first African-American to dine in the White House

Spencer Tracy (1900-1967) actor – public affair with Loretta Young – not so public with Joan Crawford, Gene Tierney and Ingrid Bergman – a lifelong relationship with Katharine Hepburn- Neither Tracy nor his wife ever pursued a divorce, despite their estrangement. He told Joan Fontaine, “I can get a divorce whenever I want to, but my wife and Kate like things just as they are.” Louise, meanwhile, reportedly commented: “I will be Mrs. Spencer Tracy until the day I die.” Hepburn did not interfere and never fought for marriage.

Bette Davis (1908-1989) actress – In a 1971 interview with Dick Cavett, she related the experience with the observation, “I was the most Yankee-est, most modest virgin who ever walked the earth. They laid me on a couch, and I tested fifteen men … They all had to lie on top of me and give me a passionate kiss. Oh, I thought I would die. Just thought I would die.” – When Bette learned that her new brother-in-law was a recovering alcoholic, she sent the couple a dozen cases of liquor for a wedding present – Her affairs reportedly included Glenn Ford, Howard Hughes and Humphrey Bogart.

Gregory Peck (1916-2003) actor – Atticus Finch in the 1962 drama film To Kill a Mockingbird – brief affair with Ingrid Bergman – Peck was outspoken against the Vietnam War, while remaining supportive of his son, Stephen, who fought there.

Gale Storm (1922-2009) singer/actress “My Little Margie” – born in Bloomington in Victoria County in south Texas.

Mary Ruth Wade (1930-2009) actress – “The Plunderers” – from Negreet, La.

Billy Bland (1932-2017) singer “Let the Little Girl Dance”

Colin Powell (83) Secretary of State – While on patrol in a Viet Cong-held area, he was wounded by stepping on a punji stake – As a hobby, Powell restores old Volvo and Saab cars.

Today’s Holidays:

Bell Bottoms Day

Go for Broke Day

Read a Map Day

Geologist day