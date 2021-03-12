What we know now about COVID-19 vaccine side effects

LUBBOCK,TX–As of March 11th over 45,000 people were vaccinated in Lubbock and as more people are vaccinated we are learning more about the vaccine’s side effects.

And experts are able to begin answering more questions like why some people have worse side effects on the second dose.

“The body has already been inoculated with that first dose so your body has already created some of those antibodies, and the second dose is really amping up that antibody production. It’s really making sure your body is fully protected,” said UMC Physician, Dr. Jessica Gray

Researchers are also learning if one group experiences side effects more.

Sot dr. Nichols: “This isn’t just unique to this vaccine, but women tend to have more side effects. Some of which may be because when we look at infections women tend to have stronger immune responses,” said Infectious Disease Physician with TTUHSC, Dr. Jacob Nichols.

The CDC recently released a study that found that those who had more severe reactions from Moderna and Pfizer were most likely women.

But doctors have also seen more side effects reported in younger folks as well.

“I think it’s usually less than 50 or 55 they tend to have more side effects and that makes sense again if you think from the standpoint of the side effects are coming from your immune system. We know as we get older our immune system gets weaker so they may not have as robust a response,” said Dr. Nichols.

Doctors say that most severe reactions are uncommon and typical reactions don’t last more than a few days.

Anecdotal evidence suggests those who have had covid before reported side effects more often.

“That’s kind of been something that’s been talked about but we haven’t had any exact studies form the cdc some out and say that’s for sure the case,”said Dr. Gray.

But doctors stress that the possibility of side effects shouldn’t deter you from getting vaccinated.

“The biggest thing is just to not worry about the side effects as much and think about the benefits provided. We aren’t seeing anything long lasting, we aren’t seeing anything that provides a chronic issue or changes the way organs function. So I think the biggest thing is go get a shot!” said Executive Director of Pharmacy for Covenant Health, Wesley Wells.

To prepare for any potential side effects doctors say it’s okay to take Tylenol after you’ve had the vaccine, but to make sure not to take it before as it could limit your immune systems response to the vaccine.