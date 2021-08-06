What you need to know about Tax-Free Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – Tax-Free Weekend will be held this weekend, Aug. 6-8, and there are a few things to remember leading up to it.

The holiday in Texas begins Friday, Aug. 6, and will go through midnight Sunday, Aug. 8, according to Texas government tax publication Comptroller. There is also ‘sales tax exemption’ that applies to qualifying items only.

Along with purchasing items tax-free in stores, buyers can also buy things online and over the phone. According to the Comptroller website, this applies when the item being purchased is, “both delivered, and paid for, by the customer during the exemption; or the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.”

Some items that qualify for the holiday are backpacks, school supplies, footwear, clothing and face masks, according to Comptroller.

Purchasing items online and over the phone can also add to COVID-19 social distancing, according to Comptroller. If you purchase an item with tax included during Tax-Free Weekend, you can ask the product seller for a refund of that tax.