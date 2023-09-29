LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech returns to the Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday as the Red Raiders host Houston in their Big 12 Conference home opener. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech returns to Jones AT&T Stadium this Saturday as the Red Raiders will host Houston in their Big 12 Conference home opener. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. in front of a sold-out crowd.

Below is a listing of gameday information fans can expect when they enter Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday and throughout the season.

NAVIGATING IN AND AROUND SOUTH END ZONE TO JONES AT&T STADIUM

One of the most notable changes around Jones AT&T Stadium this season will be the closing of Sixth Street each gameday, namely the area between the ongoing south end zone construction site and the Sports Performance Center. This area will be closed to pedestrian traffic on gameday due to the construction project and to ensure both teams can safely reach their locker room in a timely manner.

Fans with seats on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium are encouraged to enter through Gate 3 this season and use the north inner concourse to reach their section. Students, meanwhile, can utilize Gate 6 this season and can do so via University Avenue or through the pedestrian sidewalk on Marsha Sharp Freeway. The impact of construction will also impact Gates 1 and 6 with fewer entry points than previous seasons.

Once inside, fans are reminded that the only way to move from the east or west side of Jones AT&T Stadium to the other is via the north inner concourse behind the north end zone building. There will not be a concourse area in the south portion of the stadium this season due to construction.

FANS UTILIZING SHUTTLE SERVICE ENCOURAGED TO DOWNLOAD “GO PASS” APP

Citibus will provide roundtrip shuttle service beginning three hours prior to kickoff until one hour after the conclusion of the game at only $5 per person. Pick-up is located north of the John Walker Soccer Complex (Texas Tech Parkway & 10th Street) and northwest of Health Sciences Center (ADA Only, Texas Tech Parkway & 5th Street). Citibus will also provide fans shuttle service from the gameday parking lots to Raider Alley this season as part of its gameday transportation. The drop-off location on the north end of the Engineering Key is in addition to the normal Citibus gameday route.

Beginning this year, Citibus will only accept payment through the “Go Pass” app. Signage and QR codes will be available near each pickup location on gameday.

STUDENTS TO ENTER THROUGH ONLY GATE 6

Texas Tech previously announced this summer that it will relocate student seating and the Goin’ Band from Raiderland from the south end zone to new sections this season. As part of its revised seating structure, the Goin’ Band from Raiderland will move to section 23 on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium. Additionally, student seating from the south end zone will be relocated to sections 113 and 114 in the northeast corner of the stadium.

Texas Tech students will continue to occupy the majority of the lower bowl on the east side of the stadium, ranging from sections 13-17 on the northeast side as well as 20-22 in the southeast corner. The student section will still account for 22 percent of the capacity of Jones AT&T Stadium. Students are reminded they can enter through Gate 6 by showing a valid Texas Tech ID.

TEXAS TECH TO RECOGNIZE HALL OF FAME CLASS AT HALFTIME

Texas Tech will honor its seven new members to the athletics department’s Hall of Fame during halftime of Saturday’s game versus Houston. The entire 2023 class, which will be formally inducted Friday evening, features the likes of Gonzalo Escobar (men’s tennis), Greg Lowery (men’s basketball), Matt Wingo (football), Jason Young (track and field), Cathy Carlson (women’s tennis), Kim Kaufman (women’s golf) and Kliff Kingsbury (football). Mike Leach, the winningest head football coach in school history, will also be enshrined as the lone member to the Hall of Honor.

FIRST 3,000 STUDENTS RECEIVE FREE BUCKET HATS

Texas Tech will give away free bucket hats to the first 3,000 students through the Gate 6 entrance Saturday. As a reminder, students can only enter Jones AT&T Stadium moving forward this season through Gate 6 in the southeast corner of the stadium.

TICKET REMINDERS FOR SATURDAY’S SELLOUT CROWD

The Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office has issued several reminders and cautions regarding tickets for this weekend’s game as it is officially sold out.

Scalping and soliciting of tickets on the grounds of Jones AT&T Stadium is strictly prohibited. There will be an increased law enforcement presence at the stadium on gameday.

The only two authorized sources of tickets for this game are tickets purchased directly through the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office and those purchased through the official secondary ticket partner SeatGeek. Tickets purchased through any other source are not guaranteed to be valid, and the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office will not be able to assist you if you purchase a counterfeit ticket from an unauthorized source. Please use extreme caution when buying through any other third-party source and remember that if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Photographs or screenshots of tickets on your phone will not be valid for entry. The only type of mobile ticket valid for entry on your phone are ones with a square QR code on it.

Fans seeking assistance on gameday regarding the authenticity of their tickets can visit a ticket box office at Jones AT&T Stadium. Ticket booths will open at 3 p.m. on gameday.

Due to the large crowd, fans are strongly encouraged to download their mobile tickets before arriving to the stadium. For more information on mobile tickets, go to www.texastech.com/mobileticketing

Fans should enter as early as possible to beat the crowds that typically form at the gates right before kickoff. Premium gates will open two hours prior to kickoff and general bowl gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff on gameday.

As a reminder, Texas Tech Athletics has a clear bag policy. For more information on that policy visit www.texastech.com/clearbagpolicy.

It is recommended not to post pictures of your tickets on social media. If you do choose to post pictures of your tickets to the game on your personal social media, please remember to cover the barcode and seat location.

“TAKE THREE MARKETPLACE” ADDED NEAR GATE 4

Texas Tech will add a second grab-and-go marketplace this season following the success of its initial location near Gate 1 (southwest corner). The new “Take Three Marketplace” will be near Gate 4 (northeast corner), allowing fans a quick process to purchase a variety of beer options, seltzers, canned cocktails, soft drinks and snacks as part of a self-checkout stand. The two marketplace locations are among the first at athletic venues across the country, which provides fans the opportunity to return to their seat quickly to not miss any of the action.

NEW PATH ANNOUNCED FOR RAIDER WALK

Raider Walk will have a new path this season as head coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders will depart the team buses at the intersection of Glenna Goodacre Blvd. and University Avenue and proceed west behind the outdoor practice fields and the Sports Performance Center. Fans are encouraged to line the streetway to greet the Red Raiders each gameday beginning two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff.

NEW SECONDARY TICKET PROVIDER IN SEATGEEK

Texas Tech has a new secondary ticket provider this season in SeatGeek. Texas Tech is already sold out of its primary ticket inventory for both the Houston and Kansas State games. Fans unable to purchase tickets for those three games through Texas Tech can do so via SeatGeek.

JOIN THE PARTY PREGAME AT RAIDER ALLEY PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT

There isn’t a better spot on gameday than Raider Alley presented by Bud Light. Raider Alley opens four hours prior to kickoff each Saturday, featuring plenty of entertainment for fans of all ages in the heart of the Texas Tech campus. Raider Alley will be headlined each week by a pregame musical act beginning two hours prior to kickoff each week.

Vanilla Ice is back (with a brand new invention) at Raider Alley as this week’s headliner as he will take the stage around 12:30 p.m. for what should be what one of the best pregame environments of the season. The Raider Alley Concert Series is sponsored by Davis Smith Law Firm.

AT&T UPGRADES CELLULAR SERVICE AROUND STADIUM

Texas Tech, in partnership with longtime sponsor AT&T, upgraded the cellular service inside Jones AT&T Stadium this summer to specifically increase the capacity to make phone calls and send SMS text messages. The process is part of an upgrade of the digital antenna system throughout the stadium to a 5G connection. Texas Tech is currently in the initial stages of exploring a permanent fan-facing WiFI solution for future seasons.

JONES AT&T STADIUM REMAINS FULLY CASHLESS

Jones AT&T Stadium is a fully cashless venue at all points of sale, including with the Texas Tech Ticket Office, all concession stands and with Red Raider Outfitter, the new gameday retailer of Texas Tech Athletics. All points of sale will accept credit and debit cards as well as contactless payment methods.

TEXAS TECH REMAINS 100 PERCENT MOBILE WITH TICKETS | FAQ

As a reminder, Texas Tech will continue to utilize mobile tickets, which can be downloaded to any Apple Wallet or Google Pay account prior to arrival at the stadium. For questions, please contact the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

TEXAS TECH RE-ENTRY POLICY

Re-entry into Jones AT&T Stadium will not be permitted throughout the 2023 season. Fans must have a new ticket for admission back into the stadium.

TEXAS TECH FAN CODE OF CONDUCT

Texas Tech Athletics has introduced a new Fan Code of Conduct policy this season, utilizing the acronym R-A-I-D-E-R-S, which stands for the following:

– Respect: Fans shall show respect to all fans, teams, game officials and venue staff, free from disruptive, inconsiderate or unruly actions.

– Act: Fans shall act in a manner of good sportsmanship. Refraining from using abusive or obscene language or gestures.

– Identify: Fans are asked to help identify and report inappropriate behavior to venue staff.

– Directions: Fans shall comply with requests from venue staff regarding venue policies including emergency procedures. There is no smoking or vaping allowed in any athletics venue.

– Encourage: Fans are encouraged to act in a manner that is not detrimental to others, including fighting and throwing of objects. These actions will result in immediate ejection from the event.

– Responsible: Fans who choose to consume alcohol should do so in a legal and responsible manner. Fans may not engage in unauthorized commercial activity on venue property.

– Support: Fans are asked to follow this Code of Conduct. Violations may result in ejection from the venue without a ticket refund.

NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED INSIDE JONES AT&T STADIUM

Jones AT&T Stadium is a smoke-free facility (includes electronic cigarettes and vaping). There are no smoking areas within the stadium. Fans wishing to smoke outside the stadium will need a new ticket for admission.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Texas Tech’s clear bag policy will remain in effect for all athletic venues during the 2023-24 athletic year. Fans will be able to bring the following style and size bag or package into the venue:

– Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”

– One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

– Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.

– An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

– Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be permitted into Jones AT&T Stadium.

Fans will once again be allowed to bring an unopened 20 ounce (or less) bottle of water into any outdoor athletics venue on campus this year. Please note that frozen water will not be allowed through the stadium gates. Opened bottles other than 20 ounce (or less) bottles will not be permitted. Empty drink containers are allowed into Jones AT&T Stadium and all athletic venues.

Guests carrying medically necessary bags or equipment into a venue will be required to have their bag inspected and tagged by security. For questions about medical equipment or other needs, please contact the Athletics Operations office at 806-834-7111.