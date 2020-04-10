Whataburger giving away free burgers, offers buy one get one deal online

Local News

What a deal! Buy one Whataburger, get one free. The chain's promotion runs through April 19th.

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — What-a-deal. Texas-based Whataburger is offering a buy one, get one promotion until April 19.

Buy a Whataburger, get one free. That’s the deal and it’s available on orders through the chain’s app or website and at participating locations.

Customers must have a Whataburger account and make the order online or through their app, according to Whataburger’s website.

The website also says the order has to include at least one ‘number one’ Whataburger.

As usual with most of their other coupons, any ad-ons are extra.

(CNN Newsource contributed to this report.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar