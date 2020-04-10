Whataburger giving away free burgers, offers buy one get one deal online

What a deal! Buy one Whataburger, get one free. The chain's promotion runs through April 19th.

Buy a Whataburger, get one free. That’s the deal and it’s available on orders through the chain’s app or website and at participating locations.

Customers must have a Whataburger account and make the order online or through their app, according to Whataburger’s website.

The website also says the order has to include at least one ‘number one’ Whataburger.

As usual with most of their other coupons, any ad-ons are extra.

(CNN Newsource contributed to this report.)