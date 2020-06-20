Whataburger sued for deadly crash in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of Trey Barker filed a lawsuit in Lubbock on Thursday against Tres Aguilas, dba Whataburger, for $1 million or more. Barker died in a motorcycle crash on December 23, 2019 at the intersection of 72nd Street and Quaker Avenue.

A police statement at the time said, “… It appears the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Quaker Avenue in the center lane.”

Police said an SUV was westbound on 72nd Street and stopped at the stop sign.

“The SUV entered the roadway and collided with the motorcycle,” police said. The lawsuit said the driver of the vehicle was working for Tres Aguilas (Whataburger). The lawsuit named the driver, Nichole Keiresy, and Whataburger – saying the employer is responsible for the employee’s conduct while on the job.

The lawsuit claimed failure to yield and negligence.

A police report at the time quoted a witness.

“He heard [the motorcycle rider] rev the engine of the motorcycle and pull quickly into the center lane and begin passing cars at a higher rate of speed,” the police report said.

Tres Aguilas (Whataburger) has not yet filed its side of the story in court records. EverythingLubbock.com did reach out to Whataburger to offer comment. We will provide an update if Whataburger accepts the offer.