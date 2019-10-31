Whatawedding it would be if Whataburger can get Chris Beard involved (and you can help)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday morning, Whataburger got right smack dab in the middle of a Texas Tech student’s hope to have Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach Chris Beard at her wedding.

Back on August 3, Beard made a promise. If the student section is 100 percent full for the home opener on November 5, Beard will attend a wedding and (perhaps more importantly) will provide Whataburger for everyone there at the wedding.

Whataburger tweeted on Thursday morning “Hey @TexasTech, students! Help us fill the student section at your home opener on 11/5 to help our friend @ryleealbracht get @coachbeardttu to come to her wedding! We’ll be at the game to hand out some awesome Whataburger x Tech swag. See you there!”

Tech, ranked No. 13 in the AP pre-season poll, plays Eastern Illinois.

