LUBBOCK, Texas – Summer is typically not the worst time for allergy sufferers in West Texas, but thanks to the extreme heat we’ve been experiencing, those allergies are worse than normal.

“Cutting the grass, mowing the lawn, storms, thunderstorms, etc. may make it worse,” said Dr. Goutam Shome, an allergist and immunologist with Covenant Medical Group. “If you can avoid these things to a degree, that might help you.”

Over the last month, Lubbock has seen 22 days in triple-digit temperatures which helps foster the ideal environment for allergies to thrive.

“When it’s really hot and dry, that tends to make it so that the pollen will fly around more and not settle on the ground with rain,” said Dr. James Tarbox, an allergist with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

As summer starts winding down, weed season picks up.

“In West Texas, we get a lot of tumbleweeds,” Tarbox said. “We can also get ragweed, careless weed, and firebush. There’s a lot of weeds.”

Shome said COVID-19 and allergies have a lot of symptoms that overlap, but there are a few differences.

“Typical allergy symptoms usually don’t have a fever in the picture,” Shome said. “On top of that, allergy symptoms are more chronic in nature. The lasts for many weeks to months. Infections, on the other hand, the symptoms are acute in nature.”

From now until at least October, ragweed will thrive, and with the strong West Texas winds, billions of pollen grains can travel for hundreds of miles, making it difficult to avoid.

“Try to make sure you can take some over-the-counter medicines,” Tarbox said. “Especially when you come home, use a saline rinse for your nose and take a shower. Make sure you keep your [car] windows rolled up.”

If your symptoms become unbearable, Tarbox recommended seeing a board-certified allergist to get a better handle on management.

“With an allergist, you get really directed therapy and, hopefully, long-term tolerance and less medicine.”