AMBER ALERT: Missing 4-year old out of Lubbock, believed to be in grave danger

Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on December 6🌞

Good Morning Lubbockites! Today is Friday! It will be a chilly Friday though. We are not expected to make it to 60°… So, tune in to KAMC to see just how much you should bundle up!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

A woman driving home to Levelland crashed, rolled over, and was found in her car with life-threatening injuries 4 hours later.

The 15th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade is set to happen this Saturday.

A ninth Reagor Dykes employee had taken a plea deal and will be able to stay out of jail for now.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com.

