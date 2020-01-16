What’s coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on January 16🌞

Good morning! You will definitely want to wear a rain jacket and gloves today. It is going to be pretty chilly and wet today. Tune into KAMC to see your full forecast.

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Crash report provides name of injured driver and other new details in deadly crash along I-27.

H-E-B will feed first responders in wake of Lubbock tragedy.

Texas high court rules Dr. Dixon murder-for-hire conviction erroneously tossed out.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!