LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from the Museum of Texas Tech University:

Frida Kahlo’s Garden [opened Thursday] at the Museum of Texas Tech University and will run through January 7, 2021. The traveling exhibition transports visitors to the garden at Casa Azul (or Blue House), Kahlo’s lifelong home in Coyoacán, Mexico City, to experience her world as she did. Frida Kahlo (1907–1954) is considered one of the most significant artists of the twentieth century. Her body of work, consisting of some 250 paintings and drawings, is at once intensely personal and universal in scope, and relies heavily on the natural world.