What’s going on at the HEB construction site? Here’s some video, check it out.

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, a photojournalist for EverythingLubbock.com dropped by the HEB construction site at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue to see how things are going.

Use the video player above to see what our photojournalist saw or check out the images below.

The official address for Lubbock’s first HEB store is 4405 114th Street, according to a construction permit.

It will be HEB store #772. The construction permit was requested on December 26, 2019 (Merry Christmas, Lubbock), and approved on February 11, 2020, according to public records with the City of Lubbock.

HEB said the store will be more than 120,000 square feet. The construction permit has an estimated valuation of $20 million. The land, even before construction, had a valuation of more than $2.3 million, according to the Lubbock Central Appraisal District.

HEB said the store will open in late 2020. The construction permit expires on October 26, 2020. The new grocery store will create more than 430 jobs, according to a written statement.