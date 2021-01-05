What’s going to happen to the old Lubbock city hall?

LUBBOCK, Texas – After the city of Lubbock officially moved out of the City Hall building located 1625 13th Street in the spring of 2020, South Plains College took possession of it. Most of the city’s staff is now housed at Citizens Tower in downtown Lubbock.

SPC was granted a demolition permit, but the school’s president, Robin Satterwhite, Ed.D, said SPC has no plans to demolish the building.

“We will be renovating the interior of the building, so that’s why we have the permit,” said Satterwhite.

Satterwhite said SPC plans to convert the former city hall building into a space for academic classrooms. The new building will temporarily be known as the “South Plains College Downtown Lubbock Center.”

“Our classrooms will be small,” said Satterwhite. “Typically our classrooms accommodate 25 to 30 students, so we won’t have large concert hall-type lecture halls and rooms.”

According to Satterwhite, the Downtown Lubbock Center will allow students who are co-enrolled at SPC and Texas Tech University or Lubbock Christian University, to enroll in SPC courses without having to travel to Levelland or another SPC location.

“It’s gonna give us the ability to shift some of our arts and sciences, which are traditional undergraduate classes, from the Reese Center, to downtown Lubbock,” said Satterwhite.

Satterwhite said he hopes the Downtown Lubbock Center will be completed by Fall 2022 at a cost of less than $16 million.