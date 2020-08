FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2019, file photo, singer Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central London. Rihanna will receive the President’s Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards this month, the NAACP announced Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Happy Monday and welcome to a new week! Let’s take a look at what’s happening this morning:

Rihanna visits Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, disparages President Trump.

Former Lady Raider star Brittany Brewer pens letter confirming toxic culture within program.

5 people injured, more than 100 shots fired in shootout at San Antonio flea market.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!