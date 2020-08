Happy Thursday y’all! Let’s take a look at some of our top headlines for this morning!

Lubbock Cooper says first cases of COVID came at Laura Bush MS and Lubbock-Cooper South Elementary.

LPD asks for help identifying suspect in May fatal hit and run.

Attorney: Missing Fort Hood soldier’s body found in Texas.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!