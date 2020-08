Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler (7) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Can you believe it’s the last day of August? Let’s take a quick look at our top stories for this morning:

COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports 53 new cases, 27 new recoveries Sunday.

New CDC report shows 94% of COVID-19 deaths in US had contributing conditions.

Arizona transfer linebacker Colin Schooler commits to Texas Tech.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!