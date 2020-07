FILE – This June 26, 2019, file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks announced Friday, June 12, 2020, that the company is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. The move comes after the coffee chain reportedly banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter gear. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Good morning and Happy Friday! Let’s take a quick glimpse at some of our top headlines this morning!

Woman who refused to wear mask wants half of $100,000 donated to Starbucks barista.

5 people with serious injuries after vehicle crash.

Parent takes grievance to LISD Board, asks police chief to be fired. Board votes no.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!