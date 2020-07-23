What’s happening on Bright and Early ☕️

Good morning and thank you for being up bright and early with us! Tune in to KLBK right now for the latest on what’s happening in the Hub City. Here’s a quick glimpse at some of our top headlines.

LPD arrests three in prostitution operation.

Survival potential will determine whether South Texas county hospital takes in COVID-19 patients.

Lubbock murder charge dropped, Baker takes 20 years for burglary instead.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

