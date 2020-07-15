What’s happening on Bright and Early ☕️

Good morning Lubbock and happy Hump Day! We are at the mid-way mark of the week! Will today be hotter or cooler than yesterday? Tune in to KLBK to find out! Here is a glimpse at some of our top headlines this morning.
March Primary runoff election, July 14, 2020.
City of Lubbock reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 121 additional recoveries.
Former Texas Tech Football coach Tommy Tuberville beats former AG Jeff Sessions in Senate runoff.
For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!