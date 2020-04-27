What’s happening on Bright and Early this morning☕️

Good morning and happy Monday! It’s the last week of April! Tune in to KLBK for a full forecast and a look at our top headlines this morning!

Here are our top headlines this morning:

COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports 2 new cases, no additional recoveries or deaths Sunday.

Police report reveals more details about Friday’s deadly shooting.

Lubbock man arrested, charged with assaulting wheelchair-bound sister.

Have a good day!

