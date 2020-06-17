What’s happening on Bright and Early this morning ☕️

Local News

Good morning, we are halfway through the week! Tune in to KLBK to see your mid week news and a full forecast!

Here are some of our top headlines for this wonderful Wednesday:

COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports new daily record of 61 cases.

Lubbock Cheesecake Factory dining room closed, city confirms concerns over COVID-19.

Slaton HS cancels workouts for remainder of week after multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

