Good morning and happy Thursday. Let’s take a quick look at sone of our top headlines for this morning:

Texas Tech makes face covering policy for all students, faculty and staff.

In response to flood of new COVID cases, Lubbock Mayor exclaims “Wear your damn mask!”

Lubbock has reported more COVID-19 cases in 14 days than in previous 3 months combined.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!