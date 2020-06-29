What’s happening on Bright and Early this morning ☕️

Good morning and happy Monday, the last Monday in June! How is everyone feeling? Tune in to Bright and Early this morning to see a full forecast! Here is a glimpse at some of our top headlines this morning:

Cops seize $34,500 from Lubbock man, ask judge for permission to keep it.

Lubbock-Cooper Band’s fireworks stand burglarized overnight, $10,000 of inventory lost.

City of Lubbock to expand COVID-19 testing.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!