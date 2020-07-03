What’s happening on Bright and Early this morning ☕️

Good morning and Happy Friday 🥳 Tune in to KLBK right now to see your full forecast and our latest news. Here’s a glimpse at some of our top headlines.
Governor Abbott Establishes Statewide Face Covering Requirement, Issues Proclamation To Limit Gatherings.
21-year-old Lubbock man spends time in emergency room with COVID-19, has message for folks.
Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits.
