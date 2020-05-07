What’s happening on Bright and Early this morning ☕️

Good morning and thank you for being up bright and early with us this morning! Tune in to KLBK for your full forecast and our top headlines for the morning!

Here are some of our top headlines for this morning:

LPD makes arrest in early Monday murder.

Lubbock man has U.S. Marine Corps flag stolen out of driveway.

City of Lubbock confirms 8 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!