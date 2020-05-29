What’s happening on Bright and Early this morning

Good morning and happy Friday! Tune in to KLBK to see what’s going on around this Hub City!

Here are some of our top headlines this morning:

20 years later, murder of Stefanie Hill remains unsolved.

Murder defendant Christopher Carmona would like to be released from jail: here’s why.

‘He needed a different fit’: YouTuber, husband place adopted 4-year-old son with autism with ‘new mommy’.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

