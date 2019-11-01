What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early, November 1🎉

New month, new beginnings! Happy November 1st and Happy Friday! 🎉 Bundle up this morning, it’s a little chilly outside but warmer than the past two mornings. Tune in to KLBK for a detailed forecast!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

An overnight shooting left two people critically wounded.

A road rage incident that took a physical turn was deemed “unacceptable” by LPD.

Two people were injured after a crash involving a unique vehicle.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!