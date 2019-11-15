What’s Happening on KLBK Bright and Early, November 15 🎉

Happy Friday everyone! Let’s conquer this last day of the work week and strut in to the weekend! Nick Kraynok has your Friday and weekend forecast now on KLBK!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

A suspected neo-Nazi with potential ties to a terrorist organization was charged with a gun crime after an FBI investigation.

A Lubbock man was arrested and charged with manslaughter after killing a man during a suspected racing accident.

A man who is wanted for murder in California has been arrested in Lubbock.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!