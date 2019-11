Good morning and thank you for being up bright and early with us. You will need that jacket handy today. For a detailed forecast tune in to KLBK right now.

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Here are your election day locations.

Citibus is offering free rides to polls.

A Lubbock native made a deal with the sharks!

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!