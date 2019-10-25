1  of  2
What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early, October 25🎉

Local News

Good Morning and Happy freezing Friday! Bundle up! The temperature for Lubbock at 5:30 this morning was 28°. Very cold! Tune in to KLBK for your weather conditions and forecast for the day!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

One person was transported to the hospital after an early morning house fire.

One person was injured following an 18-wheeler crash between Muleshoe and Sudan.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

