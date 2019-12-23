What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on December 23🎉

Good Morning and Happy Monday! Today is actually going to be a pleasant day with us heating up nicely! Tune in to KLBK to get your week started with the forecast!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

During a power outage Sunday, Market Street allowed customers to take groceries for free!

A traffic crash Sunday afternoon led to power outages for part of South Lubbock.

The last day to visit Santa Land is today, December 23rd!

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!