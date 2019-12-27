What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on December 27

Good morning and happy last Friday of 2019! The best way to describe today would be wet. Tune in for a forecast that is sure to make a splash on your Friday!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

LPD is searching for a missing elderly man.

Cotton producers help a family strip land after a family member passed away.

1 person was arrested in Lubbock SWAT standoff and 1 suspect is still at large.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!