What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on December 9🎉

Happy Monday! It’s a new day, a new week and new opportunities! Today will be a cooler day, you will definitely want to carry a little jacket with you! Tune in to KLBK for your full forecast.

Here are some top stories for your morning:

The Texas Tech police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred Sunday.

A fatal crash was reported on US Highway 62/82 in Wolfforth late Sunday afternoon.

A body was found along U.S. Highway 87 in Lynn County early Sunday morning.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!