1  of  48
Closings or Delays
Abernathy ISD Amherst ISD Bovina ISD Calvary Weekday Ministries Children's World Christ the King Cathedral School Cotton Center ISD Cradles to Crayons Crosbyton CISD Dimmitt ISD Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II First Christian Child Development Center Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas Hale Center ISD Idalou ISD Indiana Avenue Baptist Church Preschool & PDO Levelland ISD Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock ISD Morton ISD New Deal ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Premier High School Ralls ISD Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Shallowater ISD Sharp Academy Slaton ISD South Plains College Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten Sundown ISD Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Trinity Christian School Tulia ISD UMC Activities Center Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

What’s happening on KLBK Bright and Early on February 11☃

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning South Plains! You will definitely want to bundle up this morning. There are multiple school delays so be sure to tune in to KLBK or EverythingLubbock.com to stay in the loop.

Here are some top headlines for your morning:

Weather related announcements for Tuesday, February 11.

Wintry precipitation creates icy driving conditions Tuesday.

Winter Weather Resource Center from EverythingLubbock.com.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar