Guess what today is? Friday! Tune in to KLBK to see your weekend forecast!

Here are some top headlines from your morning:

Lubbock Police release name of shooting victim who died at Coronado Inn.

Limited edition Selena cups at Stripes stores go on sale February 29.

Man shot into woman’s car after botched cell phone sale, Lubbock police report said.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!