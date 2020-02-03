What’s happening on KLBK Bright and early on February 3☕

LUBBOCK, Texas- We're into February now but the air is going to feel more like late March out there. The big problem today will be the wind and dry air. We do have a high fire danger today, so be careful around open flames. With wind gusting to 35 mph, fires will spread fast. Lubbock is going to make it up to 73° this afternoon. However, a low pressure system moving in from the Rockies is going to drop temperatures drastically tomorrow. We'll be in the mid 40s early on, with readings falling to the mid 30s by 5:00 pm. There will be some light rain, or a rain/snow mix Tuesday evening, before it changes to snow by midnight. Snow will clear Lubbock by noon Wednesday and by 3:00 pm in the eastern counties.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!